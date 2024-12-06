Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$93.19 and last traded at C$93.04, with a volume of 113414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.42.

A number of research firms have commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

