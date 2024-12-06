McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $299.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.58.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.