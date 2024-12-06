Max Royde Buys 47,900 Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £38,320 ($48,896.26).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Max Royde bought 88,960 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £70,278.40 ($89,675.13).

On Friday, November 22nd, Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,315.94).

On Friday, November 15th, Max Royde acquired 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £63,750 ($81,344.90).

On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde bought 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £9,170 ($11,700.91).

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,260 ($9,263.75).

Team Internet Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Team Internet Group stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.44. Team Internet Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 76.40 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Featured Stories

