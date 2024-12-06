Maven Securities LTD Sells 10,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,812,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 128,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 224,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 182,306 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

