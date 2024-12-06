Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 82,229 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 82,229 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $388,943.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,408,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,800.98. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Jay Remley sold 5,772 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $24,011.52.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Remley sold 28,465 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $124,107.40.

Matterport Trading Up 0.2 %

MTTR opened at $4.76 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 520,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,641 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,442 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

