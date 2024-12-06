Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 6.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.07. 3,447,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,227,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

