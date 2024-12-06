Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Insider Activity

MRVL stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

