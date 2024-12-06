Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 27,004 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $476,080.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,802,703.30. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,851. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

