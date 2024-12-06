Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Fred B. Craves Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total value of $1,135,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. This represents a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $368.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.57.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

