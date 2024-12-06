Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 62,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 101,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53.

Insider Activity at Lumina Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Also, Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,923 in the last 90 days. 34.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

