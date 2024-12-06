Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $383.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.74.

LULU stock opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

