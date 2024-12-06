Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Insider Victor Herrero Buys 10,200 Shares of Stock

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) insider Victor Herrero purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.48 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of A$300,696.00 ($193,997.42).

Lovisa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Lovisa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Lovisa’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lovisa’s dividend payout ratio is 117.57%.

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

