Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Logansport Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

Logansport Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.56%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

