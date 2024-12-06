Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.45. 12,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 16,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Liontown Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

