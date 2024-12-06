Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 384.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 55.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.