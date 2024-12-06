LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CEO Sells $163,000.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,791,221.80. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeMD Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.38. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

