Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.93, but opened at $37.11. Leonardo DRS shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 174,596 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DRS. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 25,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $881,990.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,714.24. This represents a 35.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,319 shares of company stock worth $2,952,572. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,202,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after acquiring an additional 384,522 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.