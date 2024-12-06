Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 238.69 ($3.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4,773.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.18. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £1,648.08 ($2,102.95). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,152.71). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $575,962. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

