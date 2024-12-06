Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Up 27.9% – Still a Buy?

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 27.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). 2,241,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 692,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Laura Ashley Trading Up 27.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.39.

About Laura Ashley

(Get Free Report)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.