Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,559 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 77,301 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $62,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $4,786,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,569 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 375.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.83 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

