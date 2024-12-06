Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 11,324 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $156,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:V opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $575.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $317.42.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
