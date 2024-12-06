Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,463 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.69 and a 12-month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,356,824 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

