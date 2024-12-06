Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

