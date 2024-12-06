Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 8,875 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $520.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.02 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $58,960,669.92. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $25,954,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

