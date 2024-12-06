Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $95,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 324,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

