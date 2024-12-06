Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $109,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $204.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

