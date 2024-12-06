Korn Ferry Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.56. 569,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,937. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Insider Activity
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,298.20. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFY
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- About the Markup Calculator
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.