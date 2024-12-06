Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Announces Waiver of Condition for the Receipt of Preferred Shareholder Consents and Extension of Tender OfferJERICHO, N.Y., December 5, 2024 – Kimco Realty Corporation informed on December 5, 2024, that it has wai

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kimco Realty’s 8K filing here.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
