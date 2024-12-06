KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,409,000 after buying an additional 993,942 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,170,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.