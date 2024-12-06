KeyCorp Has Bearish Outlook for Otter Tail FY2025 Earnings

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $78.52 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

