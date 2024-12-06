KeyCorp Comments on FirstEnergy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,081,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 361.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,111 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

