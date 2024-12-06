Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,499,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $93,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KDP opened at $32.98 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

