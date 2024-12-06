Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Increased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

