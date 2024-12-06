Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $19.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

