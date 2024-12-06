Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $45.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

FMBH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 106.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.