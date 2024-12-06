Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $45.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,074,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,872,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

