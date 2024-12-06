Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $816.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,167.50. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $531,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 215.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

