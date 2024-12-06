Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

FB Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,902,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,729,672.33. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. This trade represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.