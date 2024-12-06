JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JVAL stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.