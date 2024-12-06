JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price

Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($52.32) to GBX 4,400 ($56.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,600.00%.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
