JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.75. 973,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,582. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

