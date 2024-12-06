JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adecco Group
Adecco Group Price Performance
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.