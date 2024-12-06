Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,052,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.30% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,711,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock worth $59,869,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.