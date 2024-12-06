John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $766.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $384,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 313,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

