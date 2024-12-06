Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado Sells 48,453 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This trade represents a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $5,672,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 68.4% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

