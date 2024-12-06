Jeffrey Howie Sells 3,160 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $187.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.17.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

