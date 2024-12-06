Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.21) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday.
AJ Bell Stock Down 5.1 %
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
