Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.21) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday.

Shares of AJB traded down GBX 24.75 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 457.25 ($5.83). 1,954,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.98. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 258.60 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

