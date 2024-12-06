Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,277 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 476,962 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

