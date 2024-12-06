Jefferies Financial Group Increases JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $65.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

