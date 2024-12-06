Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $75.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

DLTR opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 192,754 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.